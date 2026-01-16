 Bittersweet Victory For BJP: Majority Secured, But Heavyweights Fall In Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections
Bittersweet Victory For BJP: Majority Secured, But Heavyweights Fall In Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections

Repeating its 2017 performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted a resounding victory in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, regaining single-party control after eight years. In the elections held on Thursday for 122 seats across 31 wards, the BJP secured 76 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Bittersweet Victory For BJP: Majority Secured, But Heavyweights Fall In Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections

Nashik: Repeating its 2017 performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted a resounding victory in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, regaining single-party control after eight years. In the elections held on Thursday for 122 seats across 31 wards, the BJP secured 76 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark.


The Shiv Sena–Nationalist Congress Party–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance finished second with a combined 32 seats (Shiv Sena 29, NCP 3,). The Shiv Sena (UBT) was restricted to 9 seats. The Congress won 3 seats, MNS and others won 1 seat each. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) failed to open its account. BJP’s pre-poll claim of “100-plus” seats, however, fell short. Several senior leaders faced defeat in the results.


With an average voter turnout of 56.67%, candidates were on edge. Counting began at 10 a.m. on Friday, starting with postal ballots. Trends gradually became clear, and by afternoon, celebrations erupted as results crystallised. BJP’s strong performance across municipal corporations in the state was mirrored in Nashik, boosting cadre morale. After the declaration of results, supporters celebrated with slogans and showers of gulal.


Prominent Winners
BJP: Dinkar Patil, Shahu Khaire, Sudhakar Badgujar, Himgauri Adke, Suresh Patil, Swati Bhamre, Gurmeet Bagga, Bablu Shelar
Shiv Sena: Ajay Boraste, Pravin Tidme, Kailas Mudliyar, Rahul Dive
NCP: Dr Hemlata Patil, Jyoti Thakare
Shiv Sena (UBT): Prathamesh Gite

Heavyweights Defeated
Ashok Murtadak (Shiv Sena–supported Independent), Yogesh Hire, Sambhaji Moruskar, Ganesh More, Deepak Badgujar, Nupur Savji, Kalpana Chumbhale, Kailas Chumbhale (BJP)

High-Voltage Contest: Mukesh Shahane Wins
In Ward No. 29-A, Independent candidate Mukesh Shahane registered a landslide victory. He defeated Deepak Badgujar, son of senior BJP leader Sudhakar Badgujar (who won from Ward No. 25). Shahane contested as an Independent after being denied the official BJP ticket due to an AB form dispute and despite his expulsion from the party. His win over the BJP’s official candidate is seen as a significant setback for the party.


BJP Celebrations
BJP leaders and workers celebrated the single-party victory at the party’s Vasant Smruti office in Nashik. Minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, Rahul Dhikale, city president Sunil Kedar, and other office-bearers participated. Slogans praising the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were raised.

Party-wise Tally in Nashik
BJP: 72

Shiv Sena : 26

Shiv Sena (UBT): 15

Nationalist Congress Party : 4

Congress: 3

MNS: 1

Others: 1

