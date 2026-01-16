Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election Results: ISLAM Party Emerges Single Largest With 35 Seats; AIMIM Gets 20 | Ummid

Nashik: A surprising result has been recorded in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, held in the Muslim-majority city. In the election for a total of 84 seats, the ISLAM Party emerged as the single largest party by winning 35 seats. AIMIM secured 20 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 6 seats, and the Congress managed to win 3 seats. Shiv Sena also put up a strong performance, winning 18 seats and establishing its dominance in Hindu-majority wards. The BJP, which contested 20 seats, had to be content with just 2 seats.

Malegaon, Maharashtra: Islam Party chief Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid says, "The results of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections show that our party has emerged as the single largest party, with the secular front securing 40 seats so far. This mandate is a big… pic.twitter.com/aZ7zfQf9Ga — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2026



The ISLAM Party appears to have benefited from the sympathy wave in favor of former MLA Asif Shaikh, who had lost the last Assembly election by a narrow margin of just 165 votes. On the other hand, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Mohammad, who has represented the Malegaon Central constituency for the second consecutive term, failed to retain the expected number of seats. AIMIM could secure only 20 seats, and there is discussion that overconfidence cost the party dearly.



Shiv Sena credits Minister Bhuse for the success

Shiv Sena won 18 seats in the municipal corporation. Credit for this noteworthy success is being given to Malegaon Outer MLA and State School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse. By fielding the right candidates in Hindu-majority wards and executing a well-planned campaign strategy, Bhuse demonstrated his political influence.

Although the Malegaon Municipal Corporation is now in a hung state, the current picture suggests that the ISLAM Party and the Samajwadi Party may come together to form an alliance and establish power.