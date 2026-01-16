 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi), Wife Aishwarya Wins From Ward No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon); Celebrations Erupt
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi), Wife Aishwarya Wins From Ward No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon); Celebrations Erupt

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi), Wife Aishwarya Wins From Ward No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon); Celebrations Erupt

The victory of the Pathare couple is significant as they had joined the BJP just before the elections. Surendra’s father, Bapusaheb Pathare, is currently an NCP-SP MLA

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi), Wife Aishwarya Wins From Ward No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon); Celebrations Erupt | Video Screengrabs

Surendra Pathare and his wife Aishwarya, who were contesting from Ward No. 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi) and Ward No. 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon) respectively on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tickets in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, have won comfortably.

Not just these two, the entire BJP panels have won in both wards. In Ward No. 3, Pritam Khandve won from the ‘A’ seat, Anil Satav from the ‘B’ seat, Aishwarya Pathare from the ‘C’ seat, and Ramdas Dabhade from the ‘D’ seat. Meanwhile, in Ward No. 4, Shailaja Bansode won from the ‘A’ seat, Ratnamala Satav from the ‘B’ seat, Trupti Bharne from the ‘C’ seat, and Surendra Pathare from the ‘D’ seat.

The victory of the Pathare couple is significant as they had joined the BJP just before the elections. Surendra’s father, Bapusaheb Pathare, is currently an NCP-SP MLA.

Read Also
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: How Many Candidates Won Uncontested Before Final Results Of PMC...
article-image

After their victory, the Pathare couple celebrated with party workers and voters.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 77-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹45 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 77-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹45 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
PIL In Supreme Court Challenges NBEMS Decision To Slash NEET-PG Cut-Off Allowing Near-Zero Scores To Qualify
PIL In Supreme Court Challenges NBEMS Decision To Slash NEET-PG Cut-Off Allowing Near-Zero Scores To Qualify
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing

After the victory, the Pathare couple celebrated with the party workers and voters.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Read Also
Pune Election Results: BJP's Kunal Tilak Wins From Ward No 25 (Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai)...
article-image

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Shalinitai Gujar? The Only Independent Candidate To Win In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic...
Who Is Shalinitai Gujar? The Only Independent Candidate To Win In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi),...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi),...
Grand Alliance Juggernaut: BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Elections, Win 69 Of 75...
Grand Alliance Juggernaut: BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Elections, Win 69 Of 75...
‘Verdict Of The People Is Supreme’: Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar On NCP’s Lacklustre Performance...
‘Verdict Of The People Is Supreme’: Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar On NCP’s Lacklustre Performance...
Bittersweet Victory For BJP: Majority Secured, But Heavyweights Fall In Nashik Municipal Corporation...
Bittersweet Victory For BJP: Majority Secured, But Heavyweights Fall In Nashik Municipal Corporation...