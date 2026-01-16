Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Surendra Pathare Wins From Ward No 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi), Wife Aishwarya Wins From Ward No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon); Celebrations Erupt | Video Screengrabs

Surendra Pathare and his wife Aishwarya, who were contesting from Ward No. 4 (Kharadi-Wagholi) and Ward No. 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon) respectively on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tickets in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, have won comfortably.

Not just these two, the entire BJP panels have won in both wards. In Ward No. 3, Pritam Khandve won from the ‘A’ seat, Anil Satav from the ‘B’ seat, Aishwarya Pathare from the ‘C’ seat, and Ramdas Dabhade from the ‘D’ seat. Meanwhile, in Ward No. 4, Shailaja Bansode won from the ‘A’ seat, Ratnamala Satav from the ‘B’ seat, Trupti Bharne from the ‘C’ seat, and Surendra Pathare from the ‘D’ seat.

The victory of the Pathare couple is significant as they had joined the BJP just before the elections. Surendra’s father, Bapusaheb Pathare, is currently an NCP-SP MLA.

After their victory, the Pathare couple celebrated with party workers and voters.

After the victory, the Pathare couple celebrated with the party workers and voters.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.