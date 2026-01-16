Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Congress Sweeps Ward 6 (Yerawada-Gandhinagar), Wins 3 Of 4 In Ward 13 (Pune Station-Jai Jawan Nagar) |

The entire panel of the Indian National Congress (INC) has won in Ward No. 6 (Yerawada-Gandhinagar), and three of the four seats in Ward 13 (Pune Station-Jai Jawan Nagar) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the results declared for Ward No. 6 with all four candidates from the INC, Avinash Salve has won from the 'A' seat, Saira Shaikh from the 'B' seat, Ashwini Landge from the 'C' seat and Vishal Malke from the 'D' seat.

In Ward No. 13, Nilesh Alhat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from the 'A' seat, and the other three seats have been won by Congress candidates, including Sumaiya Nadaf from the 'B' seat, Vaishali Bhalerao from the 'C' seat, and Arvind Shinde from the 'D' seat.

Meanwhile, polling took place for a total of 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly, and the polling process continued, they added.

For the Pune municipal corporation elections, 165 members will be elected from 41 wards. Of these, 40 wards are four-member constituencies, and one ward is a five-member constituency. Fifteen election officers have been appointed for this election, one for each regional office.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has announced the details of the vote counting. After ensuring that the voting machines are sealed in the presence of party representatives, the further process began. First, the postal ballots have been counted, followed by the counting of votes from the EVMs.