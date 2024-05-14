Pune Shocker! Woman Duped in Black Magic Scam, Blackmailed with Nude Photos Clicked after Drugged Drink | Representational image

In a shocking incident in Pune, a woman was cheated by an acquaintance in Pune on the pretext of removing the black magic cast on her house. He broke in and made the woman and her daughter drink a liquid after which they fainted. He then clicked their nude photos and blackmailed them demanding money from time to time.

He extorted ₹15.30 lakh between December 14 2022 and December 2023 at Raheja Garden Society in the Wanwadi area. In this case, the Wanwadi police have registered a case under a separate section against the couple from Uttar Pradesh.

A 28-year-old woman filed a complaint at Wanwadi police station on Sunday, May 12. A case has been registered against Krishna Narayan Tiwari, Antima Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh). The complainant and the accused couple are acquaintances.

The accused gained the trust of the plaintiff and claimed that black magic was cast on her house. He came to the plaintiff's house for puja, stating that it would remove the black magic. He gave the woman and her daughter a yellow, bitter-tasting mulled syrup.

After drinking the syrup, both fainted. The accused then removed their clothes and took obscene photos of them on his mobile phone. These photos were sent to the plaintiff's mobile phone.

Meanwhile, he threatened to send these photos to everyone in her contact list. He also blackmailed the plaintiff, demanding money from time to time. If the money was not paid, he threatened to kill the plaintiff and her daughter. Fearing this threat, the woman repeatedly sent money online. It has been alleged in the prosecution that the accused cheated the woman by taking away gold ornaments and a camera worth a total of ₹15.30 lakh. Further investigation is being conducted by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patange.