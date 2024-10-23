Pune Shocker: Pet Dog Allegedly Beaten, Hanged To Death By Owner In Pirangut; Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Strict Action

Pune Shocker: Pet Dog Allegedly Brutally Beaten, Hanged To Death By Owner In Pirangut | Canva

Pune: In a deeply disturbing case of animal cruelty, a dog was allegedly hanged to death by its owner in Pune’s Pirangut area. The news surfaced through an Instagram post by Streetdogsbombay, a foundation that advocates for animal rights.

According to the post, the dog, raised by a local resident named Omkar Jagtap, was brutally beaten and later hanged by its owner. The foundation revealed that an SOS call had been made, alerting authorities about the family’s threats to kill the dog if it was not immediately removed from their care.

However, before help could arrive, the dog was tragically found hanging from a tree. The post has sparked widespread outrage, with the community now demanding justice for the innocent pet, who was killed by the very people it trusted. There are no reports of any legal action taken as of now against those who are involved in the heinous act.

Another Case Of Animal Cruelty

This incident follows another case of animal cruelty, where a puppy was allegedly burned alive by an NGO in Pune. The incident began when a resident of Gahunje Road, Anupran Trivedi, rescued a dog named Shadow from an attack by stray dogs.

Trivedi decided to foster Shadow temporarily but encountered behavioural issues and sought a shelter for the dog. He found an NGO-run shelter in Marunji, which appeared to be in poor condition, with scared and malnourished dogs.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised.

Despite the alarming state of the shelter, Trivedi left Shadow there, paying a fee of Rs 12,000 and donating supplies. Days later, when Trivedi sought updates on the dog, the shelter owner, Rohit Chowdhary, claimed Shadow had contracted rabies. Suspicious of the explanation, Trivedi sent a friend to check on the shelter, only to find it in the same appalling state.

Villagers nearby reported hearing a dog crying and led Trivedi’s friend to a carcass resembling Shadow. Further investigation into Chowdhary’s past revealed troubling details, leading Trivedi to file an FIR with the Hinjewadi Police.

Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Strict Action

The viral images of these horrific acts prompted Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to condemn the incidents on social media. He appealed to Pune Police, calling for strict action against the perpetrators, emphasizing that pets are family and should be treated with dignity.

After photos of the horrific act went viral, Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray posted on X, mentioning Pune Police. He wrote, "I just came across a very, very heartbreaking image of a dog being hung to death by its owner's family in Pune. I am shocked beyond words to see how humans can behave this way. Beyond elections and the other stress of duty, I am appealing to @PuneCityPolice to take strict action against those guilty of this. It’s inhumane. Pets are family too."