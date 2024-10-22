 Pune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20 Lakh Scam by Same NGO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20 Lakh Scam by Same NGO

Pune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20 Lakh Scam by Same NGO

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Thorat, Senior PI of Hinjawadi Police Station, said, "We are in the process of registering the case after the complainant approached us. We will start the investigation as soon as the case is registered."

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a puppy was allegedly burned alive by NGO staff in Pune.

As per the information, a resident of Gahunje Road found a dog named Shadow, which was being attacked by stray dogs. He took the dog home and decided to foster it until a permanent home could be found. However, his dog started fighting with him. So the man who found the dog, Anupran Trivedi, went searching for a shelter home for animals.

After a search, he found a shelter home in Marunji. However, the shelter he found was in a filthy state, poorly lit, and the dogs looked scared, hungry, and restless. The owner of the NGO, Rohit Chowdhary, claimed that the situation was due to a power cut. Thus, Trivedi left his dog with the NGO for a fee of 12,000 rupees and donated a few other items.

Later, after a few days, when he did not receive updates or photos of Shadow, he asked the owner, who told him that Shadow had contracted rabies and was not doing well. Suspicious, Trivedi asked a friend to visit. The friend found the place in the same precarious state. The villagers told him that they had heard a dog crying for help and took him to a location where a carcass of a dog was found, which looked like Shadow.

FPJ Shorts
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Reliance Jio Begins Dismantling Mobile Tower On School Building In Umerkhadi After Bombay HC Order
Mumbai: Reliance Jio Begins Dismantling Mobile Tower On School Building In Umerkhadi After Bombay HC Order
Read Also
Father-Son Duo Brutally Beat Stray Dog To Death In Pune; Shocking Video Surfaces
article-image

NGO under scanner for mistreatment to animals

After that, they investigated Chowdhary’s past and found disturbing information about him. Considering these findings, they lodged an FIR at the Hinjewadi Police Station.

However, a video posted by Nilesh Khare, president of the Society for Animal Safety, India, showed disturbing visuals from the said animal shelter, depicting animals in a precarious state and caged, scared, and some in grave condition. He also alleged that the NGO at the center has committed fraud of around 20 lakh rupees. Comments in the section have further alleged concerning conditions at the NGO's shelter house.

"Rohit Chowdhary's shelter is facing a dire situation. Many animals are tied up without proper care, while some animals have tragically died, and others are forced to share cages under distressing conditions. Animals have been found living in their own waste, and the shelter is devoid of caretakers. To make matters worse, the founder has absconded, leaving the animals vulnerable. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the volunteers who have stepped up to help in this critical time. Your compassion makes a difference. We urgently need donations for these animals. Please consider contributing whatever you can to help us turn this situation around. Together, we can give these animals the life they deserve," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Attempts to reach Chowdhary were unsuccessful, as his number was unreachable.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Thorat, Senior PI of Hinjawadi Police Station, said, "We are in the process of registering the case after the complainant approached us. We will start the investigation as soon as the case is registered."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20...

Pune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20...

3 New Amrit Bharat Trains Connecting Pune With Odisha, Bihar To Be Introduced

3 New Amrit Bharat Trains Connecting Pune With Odisha, Bihar To Be Introduced

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half

Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half

Pune: IT Raids at Wrestler Abhijit Katke's Home Days After Brother-in-Law Amol Balwadkar's Rebellion...

Pune: IT Raids at Wrestler Abhijit Katke's Home Days After Brother-in-Law Amol Balwadkar's Rebellion...