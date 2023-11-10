Pune Shocker: Man Stripped, Forced To Dance Naked, Robbed Of ₹60,000 In Yerawada; Video Goes Viral...

Representational Photo |

In a shocking incident that occurred in Pune's Yerawada, a man was subjected to a humiliating ordeal where he was forcibly stripped and made to dance naked by a gang of goons. The victim was also robbed of ₹60,000. The distressing incident transpired between the night of July 13 and the early hours of July 14 within the premises of Ekta Housing Society.

The Yerawada Police Station has registered a case against the perpetrators, namely Somnath Kondimba Rajbhoj, Chandrakant Baban Landge, Sanjay Atmaram Sutar, and Subhash Hanumantrao Bhosale, all of whom are residents of Tisgaon Pravaranagar.

According to the police's investigation, the accused, Rajbhoj and Landge, lured the victim to a plot in Ektanagar on the pretext of meeting his brother on July 13. It was there that the victim was forcefully stripped and coerced into dancing naked, while the culprits recorded the humiliating act on video. Subsequently, they stole ₹60,000 from him and even went to the extent of setting his mobile phone on fire. Shockingly, the video of the victim's humiliating dance was widely circulated on the local WhatsApp group.

The Yerawada Police Station has initiated legal proceedings in response to this disturbing case.

