 Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati

Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati

The accused have been identified as Dnyanshwar Atole (27), Yash alias Sonya Atole (21), Jay More (25), and Aniket Bangare (20)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati | Representational Image

Pune Rural Police has arrested four young men in connection with the rape of two minor girls from Baramati after allegedly forcefully making them drink liquor in the Hadapsar area on September 14, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Dnyanshwar Atole (27), Yash alias Sonya Atole (21), Jay More (25), and Aniket Bangare (20).

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural Police, said, "The accused and the victims are residents of the same village in Baramati. They are all aware of each other. On September 14, both victims left their home, informing their parents that they were going to a temple. However, the minor girls did not return home. Their mothers registered a missing complaint at the local police station on September 15."

Read Also
From Supriya Sule To Ajit Pawar, Here's How Politicians Reacted To EY Pune Employee Anna Sebastian's...
article-image

"On September 16, one of the victims called her mother and told her that she was in Hadapsar. Accordingly, Baramati Police reached the said place and took custody of the minors. The girls did not disclose anything initially. However, while investigating, the girls narrated the whole story and said they had been raped after they were forced to consume alcohol," Deshmukh added.

Giving further details in the case, the SP said one of the girls had informed accused Atole that they were going to Hadapsar by bus. "He then alerted his accomplices in Hadapsar, and he too reached Hadapsar from Baramati. The man and his accomplices then took them to a room. For the next two days, they sexually assaulted the girls," Deshmukh said.

FPJ Shorts
Maruti Fronx Sales Breakthrough: 2 Lakh Units Sold in India
Maruti Fronx Sales Breakthrough: 2 Lakh Units Sold in India
Slums Act Review: Bombay HC Flags Poor Construction Quality, Congested Buildings; Asks Govt To Formulate Plan To Tackle Migrant Influx
Slums Act Review: Bombay HC Flags Poor Construction Quality, Congested Buildings; Asks Govt To Formulate Plan To Tackle Migrant Influx
Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test
Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test
What Is 'Beef Tallow'? Is It Used In Making Of Tirupati Ladoos? Know What Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Claimed
What Is 'Beef Tallow'? Is It Used In Making Of Tirupati Ladoos? Know What Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Claimed
Read Also
Pune Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain & Lightning Expected In City
article-image

Meanwhile, two cases for offences under Section 70 (2), which refers to gang rape of a minor woman, of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 8 (sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment), 14 (using child for pornographic purposes), and 16 (abetment of an offence) of POCSO Act have been registered.

Deshmukh said the police are conducting further investigation.

POSCO cases in Pune City:

2023 - 432

2024 (till August) - 376

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati

Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati

Aurangabad News: Garbage Piles Up in Bajaj Nagar; Youth Drown in Ghanegaon Lake; 33 Colleges in...

Aurangabad News: Garbage Piles Up in Bajaj Nagar; Youth Drown in Ghanegaon Lake; 33 Colleges in...

Pune Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain & Lightning Expected In City

Pune Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain & Lightning Expected In City

National Cinema Day: Punekars Enjoy Re-released Classics Like 'Veer-Zaara' & 'Tumbbad' For Just...

National Cinema Day: Punekars Enjoy Re-released Classics Like 'Veer-Zaara' & 'Tumbbad' For Just...

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Beed and Nanded Amid Quota Agitations by Maratha and OBC Communities

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Beed and Nanded Amid Quota Agitations by Maratha and OBC Communities