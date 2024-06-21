Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Increases Public Outreach As Assembly Elections Approach | X/@SidShirole

With just a few months remaining until the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has intensified his public meetings.

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader hosted an open forum meeting with residents along Ghole Road. He also met with officials from the Pune City Traffic Police, covering Deccan and Shivajinagar Police stations, to discuss traffic concerns and suggestions. "It was a very insightful discussion, with several proposed solutions expected to significantly reduce congestion. We will soon conduct an on-site survey to assess feasibility and potentially implement some changes," he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Shirole also visited Chaphekar Nagar to engage with residents. "They voiced concerns regarding basic civic infrastructure and other issues. I will revisit the area next week, accompanied by the PMC Ward Officer and officials, to review and resolve these matters," he stated.

Following the recent fatal attack on a 77-year-old morning walker at Aundh’s Parihar Chowk, the MLA conducted on-foot inspections of the area. He urged the police to treat the minors involved in the crime as adults and to increase their presence in the locality. "I assure all citizens that the police will be on high alert, and we will prevent such incidents in the future," he affirmed.