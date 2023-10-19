 Pune: Shammi Kapoor's 'Teesri Manzil' To Be Screened At NDFC-NFAI On His 92nd Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Shammi Kapoor's 'Teesri Manzil' To Be Screened At NDFC-NFAI On His 92nd Birth Anniversary

Pune: Shammi Kapoor's 'Teesri Manzil' To Be Screened At NDFC-NFAI On His 92nd Birth Anniversary

Admission to the screenings is non-commercial and available on a first-come, first-served basis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Shammi Kapoor's 'Teesri Manzil' To Be Screened At NDFC-NFAI On His 92nd Birth Anniversary |

On October 21, in commemoration of Shammi Kapoor's 92nd birth anniversary, the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) will host a special screening of a newly restored 4K version of his 1966 film, 'Teesri Manzil.'

The original film reels of 'Teesri Manzil' had been safeguarded in the NFDC-NFAI's climate-controlled vaults for several decades. This meticulous preservation of iconic films has enabled the creation of the new 4K restoration. During the restoration process, each frame is painstakingly revitalised, with meticulous removal of age-related imperfections such as dust, dirt, splices, pinholes, tears, and scratches through digital techniques.

The screening will take place at the main theatre of NFDC-NFAI, situated on Law College Road. Admission to the screenings is non-commercial and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Read Also
Pune: Pundalik Lavhe Appointed City Vice President Of NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction
article-image

Last month, NFDC-NFAI celebrated Dev Anand's centenary by screening a selection of his iconic movies, including 'Baazi' (1951), 'C. I. D.' (1956), 'Asli-Naqli' (1962), 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' (1963), 'Guide' (1965), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), and 'Johny Mera Naam' (1970), some presented in 4K resolution and others in 35mm prints.

Date: October 21

Time: 6pm

Venue: NFDC-NFAI, Main Theatre, Law College Road, Pune

Read Also
Good News For Punekars: Railway Authorities Consider Increasing Frequency Of Pune-Lonavala Local...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Introduces 4 New Bus Routes Via Masulkar Colony

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Introduces 4 New Bus Routes Via Masulkar Colony

Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe