Pune: Shammi Kapoor's 'Teesri Manzil' To Be Screened At NDFC-NFAI On His 92nd Birth Anniversary |

On October 21, in commemoration of Shammi Kapoor's 92nd birth anniversary, the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) will host a special screening of a newly restored 4K version of his 1966 film, 'Teesri Manzil.'

The original film reels of 'Teesri Manzil' had been safeguarded in the NFDC-NFAI's climate-controlled vaults for several decades. This meticulous preservation of iconic films has enabled the creation of the new 4K restoration. During the restoration process, each frame is painstakingly revitalised, with meticulous removal of age-related imperfections such as dust, dirt, splices, pinholes, tears, and scratches through digital techniques.

The screening will take place at the main theatre of NFDC-NFAI, situated on Law College Road. Admission to the screenings is non-commercial and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last month, NFDC-NFAI celebrated Dev Anand's centenary by screening a selection of his iconic movies, including 'Baazi' (1951), 'C. I. D.' (1956), 'Asli-Naqli' (1962), 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' (1963), 'Guide' (1965), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), and 'Johny Mera Naam' (1970), some presented in 4K resolution and others in 35mm prints.

Date: October 21

Time: 6pm

Venue: NFDC-NFAI, Main Theatre, Law College Road, Pune