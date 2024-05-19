 Parbhani: Bus Driver and Conductor Honoured for Returning ₹1 Lakh Worth of Jewellery Left Behind by Passenger
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Setting an example of honesty is the best policy, the driver and conductor of a bus returned the jewellery worth ₹1 lakh to the passenger who had forgotten in the bus in Jintur city in Parbhani district. The incident occurred in Jintur city on May 16. The Jintur Bus depot felicitated the driver and the conductor for showing honesty.

According to the details, Shaikh Moij Shaikh Mehboob and his family members had gone from Jintur to Parbhani in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on May 16. However, they forgot a bag containing jewellery worth ₹1 lakh in the bus. Shaikh Moij immediately informed the senior officers of the Jintur bus depot.

