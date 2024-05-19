Aurangabad: Family Dispute Erupts into Violent Clash at Women’s Complaint Redressal Cell

Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Two groups violently clashed in the Women’s Complaint Redressal Cell (WCRC) in the police commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over a domestic dispute on Friday.

Domestic disputes between husbands and wives are on the rise. Many times, these disputes escalate and turn violent. One such incident occurred at the WCRC in the police commissionerate when two family members gathered to resolve a family dispute. The WCRC has been instrumental in resolving such disputes, and many couples have benefited from the mediation and are now living happily.

On Friday, members of two families came for mediation. Initially, officers gathered information about the dispute between them. They attempted to convince both parties through negotiation. However, the members of both families were unwilling to listen to the officers. The verbal dispute quickly turned into a violent clash between family members.

Moreover, the dispute involved a lady police constable and her husband, an ex-serviceman. Two brothers of the woman are also in the police force. However, the husband and wife often quarreled over trivial reasons, and no mediation efforts helped reduce the bitterness in their relationship.

The man had lodged a complaint with the WCRC, and members of both families were called for negotiation on Friday. The woman had also filed a counter complaint against the man. The woman and both her brothers had come for the hearing. They engaged in a verbal conflict. The woman's family members had brought a rolling pin, chili powder, and sharp weapons with them. They attacked members of the opposing side, leading to a severe brawl between the two groups.