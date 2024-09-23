Pune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and Well-being | PTI

The state government has mandated the establishment of the Sakhi Savitri Committee in all schools across the Pune district. The committee aims to ensure the safety, gender equality, and well-being of students.

According to the education department, a total of 4,861 primary and secondary schools across Pune have formed Sakhi Savitri Committees. Each committee consists of a wide range of stakeholders from the local community to provide comprehensive student support.

The School Management Committee president leads the committee, which includes female teachers, counsellors, healthcare professionals, Anganwadi workers, police, women representatives from the Gram Panchayat, parents, and students. The principal of each school acts as the member-secretary.

In addition to safeguarding students, the committee is responsible for offering counselling sessions to both students and parents, raising awareness about government education schemes, and providing career guidance. It will also conduct self-defense training programs for girls and ensure a healthy, abuse-free environment within schools, protecting students from harassment or discrimination.

The Sakhi Savitri Committee will further assist students who have dropped out in re-entering the education system, promote healthy habits, raise awareness about child marriage risks, and support the education of boys and girls from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.