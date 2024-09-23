 Pune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and Well-being
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and Well-being

Pune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and Well-being

According to the education department, a total of 4,861 primary and secondary schools across Pune have formed Sakhi Savitri Committees. Each committee consists of a wide range of stakeholders from the local community to provide comprehensive student support.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and Well-being | PTI

The state government has mandated the establishment of the Sakhi Savitri Committee in all schools across the Pune district. The committee aims to ensure the safety, gender equality, and well-being of students.

According to the education department, a total of 4,861 primary and secondary schools across Pune have formed Sakhi Savitri Committees. Each committee consists of a wide range of stakeholders from the local community to provide comprehensive student support.

Read Also
'Pune-Antarctica-Pune Underground Route': Vasant More's Sarcastic Tweet After PMC Truck Falls Into...
article-image

The School Management Committee president leads the committee, which includes female teachers, counsellors, healthcare professionals, Anganwadi workers, police, women representatives from the Gram Panchayat, parents, and students. The principal of each school acts as the member-secretary.

In addition to safeguarding students, the committee is responsible for offering counselling sessions to both students and parents, raising awareness about government education schemes, and providing career guidance. It will also conduct self-defense training programs for girls and ensure a healthy, abuse-free environment within schools, protecting students from harassment or discrimination.

FPJ Shorts
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

The Sakhi Savitri Committee will further assist students who have dropped out in re-entering the education system, promote healthy habits, raise awareness about child marriage risks, and support the education of boys and girls from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and...

Pune Schools Establish Sakhi Savitri Committees to Ensure Student Safety, Gender Equality, and...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Proposal To Name Pune Airport As Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport

Maharashtra Govt Approves Proposal To Name Pune Airport As Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport

EY Pune Employee Death: Union Labour Ministry Seeks Report From State Dept

EY Pune Employee Death: Union Labour Ministry Seeks Report From State Dept

PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City

PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City

PCMC Approves ₹55 Crore Pimple Saudagar's Shivar Chowk-Kunal Icon Road Development Project to Ease...

PCMC Approves ₹55 Crore Pimple Saudagar's Shivar Chowk-Kunal Icon Road Development Project to Ease...