Pune: Satyagraha Camp held in Kothrud by Congress to train social media office bearers |

Maharashtra Congres held Satyagraha Camp on Sunday in Gandhi Bhavan, Kothrud. In the camp, a training workshop for Western Maharashtra and Konkan region Congress social media office bearers was arranged.

Congress' Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate conducted the session. Shrinate also met a newly elected MLA from Kasba, Ravindra Dhangekar.

Dhangekar wrested the BJP stronghold by defeating Hemant Rasane by 10,950 votes in the February 26 bypolls.