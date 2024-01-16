Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed Patil's Treatment' | File Photo

In a significant revelation in the Lalit Patil case, police sources informed The Free Press Journal that former Sassoon Hospital dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur allegedly played a role in prolonging drug kingpin Lalit Patil's stay at the government-run facility.



"Dr Sanjeev Thakur was responsible for Lalit Patil's treatment during his stay in ward no 16. However, Thakur deliberately delayed the treatment, thereby extending Patil's hospital stay. During this time, a raid by Pune Police resulted in the seizure of drugs worth crores of rupees. Following the police action, Thakur promptly scheduled gall bladder surgery for Patil," sources said. They added, "Thakur also created conditions conducive for Patil to potentially escape."





Meanwhile, the police have sought permission from the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education & Drug Department (MEDD) to prosecute Thakur as part of the probe into Patil's escape from Sassoon Hospital last year.



Patil, wanted in a multi-crore mephedrone seizure case, escaped from Sassoon Hospital on October 2 last year when he was taken for an X-ray. He was arrested in Bengaluru on October 17.



Thakur was the dean when Patil escaped from the hospital.



More than 10 persons, including Dr Pravin Devkate, a medical officer with Sassoon Hospital, and Dr Sanjay Kashinath Marsale, the CMO of Yerawada Central Jail, have been arrested in the case.