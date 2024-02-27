Pune Ring Road Gets ₹ 10,000 Crore, Lonavla Skywalk Gets ₹ 333 Crore, AIIMS In Aundh; Here's What Maharashtra Budget Has For Punekars

Pune: Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the interim Maharashtra Budget 2024 of ₹ 6 lakh 522 crore in Assembly today. Here are the key provisions made for Pune district in this budget:

₹ 102 crores assigned for the development of the first phase of Hutatma Shri Shivraj Hari Rajguru of Rajguru Nagar.

Shivneri Museum to be established in Mauje Wadaj, Junnar based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

₹ 10 thousand 519 crore for land acquisition for Pune ring road.

50% financial participation for Pune-Lonavala Railway line.

Lahuji Vastad Salve Smarak at Sangamwadi, Pune.

The Sacrifice Place of Swarajyaksha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Mauje Tulapur, Tulapur, including the Haveli and memorial site at Vadhu Budruk in Taluka Shirur, District Pune, is undergoing a ₹ 270 Crore design, and the work has commenced.

The World-Class Skywalk Project at Lonavala in District Pune has a cost of ₹ 333 Crore 56 Lakhs.

Additionally, there are plans for 50 new tourist destinations featuring theme parks, adventure sports, shopping malls, water parks, and accommodation facilities.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Aundh, Pune, is being established on the lines of AIIMS, Nagpur.

Land acquisition for new railway lines, including Kalyan-Murbad, Pune-Nashik, and Solapur-Tuljapur-Dharashiv, has commenced.

The establishment of Ekvira Devi Temple District Pune Pilgrimage Development Authorities is in progress.