 Pune Residents Organise 'Chalo Chipko' Walk Against PMC's Tree Felling
The walk proceeded along Ganeshkhind road, concluding at Reliance Centro.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Punekars gathered under the Banyan tree outside Hardikar Hospital, on Ganeshkhind Road in Pune for 'Chalo Chipko' walk. The aim was to convey their deep concerns to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the apparent disregard for trees in the city.

The walk proceeded along Ganeshkhind road, concluding at Reliance Centro. Participants expressed their opposition to the tree felling carried out by PMC, highlighting alleged breaches of regulations outlined by the Indian Road Congress, PMC’s Urban Street Design Guidelines, and the Unified Development Control and Planning Regulations issued by the Maharashtra state for town planning.

The primary objective of the 'Chalo Chipko' demonstration was to raise public awareness about the ecological consequences and potential traffic disturbances resulting from deviations from established protocols by PMC's road authorities.

