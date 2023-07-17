Pune: Residents Of Bavdhan Troubled By Drunkards And Littering In Open Spaces

Residents of Bavdhan in Pune are raising concerns over the prevalent littering and irresponsible behaviour in their neighborhood. They are particularly troubled by the widespread consumption of alcohol in open spaces and the indiscriminate dumping of bottles, which has created a mess and poses threats to safety and hygiene. The residents are urging the authorities to address the issue by increasing police patrolling and initiating prompt cleaning efforts by the Pune Municipal Corporation. They emphasize the need for immediate action to restore a sense of peace and security, especially for women and children.

CS Krishnan, a concerned resident, voiced his concerns, stating, "As residents, we no longer feel safe in our own neighborhood. People openly consume alcohol in open spaces, and due to a shortage of police manpower, adequate patrolling has not been carried out in Bavdhan. There are approximately six liquor shops in the vicinity, with many located near Bavdhan Tekdi, dark spots, Shinde Commercial Complex car park, and along NDA Pashan Road. These areas have now become littered with broken liquor bottles. Moreover, this issue has attracted pigs, which now enter the spaces between Shinde Nagar Lane 3 and Natural Ice Cream on NDA-Pashan Road. We urgently request the police officials to initiate regular patrolling, as the presence of drunkards has become a menace. Additionally, we urge the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to promptly clean the area."

Another resident of Bavdhan highlighted the safety concerns, saying, "The hillside in Bavdhan is no longer safe. Certain groups gather in these areas to consume alcohol and subsequently dispose of the bottles in open spaces. This makes it unsafe for us to walk in near the hill regions. Despite regular street cleanings, the number of empty alcohol bottles and beer cans continues to accumulate. The police should conduct thorough patrols across the entire area, as people visit the hillsides daily to drink, resulting in an escalating alcohol waste problem."

A resident of Bavdhan further shared the worsening situation during nighttime, stating, "In the evenings, Bavdhan experiences a terrible situation. Every day, numerous individuals congregate to consume alcohol, leaving behind a trail of discarded bottles and cans. This only adds to the existing garbage dump. The authorities have shown little control over the situation. Consequently, various parts of Bavdhan have become unsafe, especially for women and children."

Residents appeal to the authorities

Another resident expressed concerns over the lack of fear among suspicious individuals and their disregard for the police. He shared, "We have repeatedly raised our voices against drinking alcohol in open spaces, but these individuals neither listen nor care. Moreover, they even threaten us. People are consuming alcohol at the entrance of our building, near parked rickshaws, or inside their cars. The opposite side of Lantana Garden has become an open-air drinking area. After consuming alcohol, they leave the area littered with bottles and plastic glasses. Broken bottles are frequently found on the roads, posing risks to residents. Additionally, these individuals display reckless behavior while driving under the influence. The presence of broken glass fragments adds further danger. Furthermore, they urinate in public without any regard for passersby, including women."

The residents of Bavdhan are appealing to the authorities for immediate action to address this escalating issue. They urge the police to enhance patrolling efforts and ensure the safety of the neighborhood. The Pune Municipal Corporation is also called upon to prioritize the cleanup of the affected areas. Residents said that they hope that these measures will restore peace and security to Bavdhan, making it a safe place for all residents, particularly women and children.

FPJ contacted Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey for the issue, but he did not respond at the time of publication.

