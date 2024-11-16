Pune Residents Grill BJP, NCP-SP Leaders With Tough Questions (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO) | FPJ Photo

The second session of The Free Press Journal's 'Vision for Pune' event saw Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders face tough questioning from residents and activists from the city. The BJP was represented by former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Mahesh Wabale while NCP (SP) national spokesperson Anish Gawande spoke on behalf of his party.

When asked why politicians are indulging in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls with slogans like 'Batenge toh katenge', Gawande said, "The people who are making these statements are from the ruling alliance. Voh bokhla gaye hai. On the other hand, see what the issues are that the opposition leaders are making. These are mainly MSP for soybean and cotton, water conservation, development, etc. I have huge respect for Devendra Fadnavis but if you listen to his recent speech he is talking about Aurangzeb and Pakistan. I believe the candidates who are talking about youth, farmers, startups, etc., will secure victory in the state rather than those who are talking about irrelevant things."

The residents also raised the issue of the poor state of Pune's rivers currently. "Pune's MLAs and MP should give a date on which they can take a bath in the Mula-Mutha. We want the candidates to save our rivers and our tekdis," one resident emphasised. "The Riverfront Development (RFD) project is actually the Riverfront Destruction project. It is going to raise the water level. We want a public debate on this. Despite opposition from several Punekars, this project has been imposed upon us," another resident said. Answering their questions, Wabale stated, "Our party is trying its best to solve the issues in the city. In no way will we let our natural resources be destroyed. Regarding the tekdis, I go to Taljai daily and maintain 100 trees myself."

Issues of areas in the Wadgaon Sheri and Hadapsar Assembly constituencies were also raised during the session. Gawande and Wabale assured the citizens that their issues would reach the candidates of those areas and also stated that those candidates should have been here to listen to the residents.