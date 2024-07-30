Pune Residents Alarmed As Taljai Hill Becomes Hotspot For Drinking, Smoking: 'Strict Action Should Be Taken' | FPJ

Taljai Hill, a popular spot in the city known for its rich biodiversity and serene environment, has become a hotspot for antisocial activities, posing a threat to both its natural beauty and the safety of visitors.

The presence of individuals engaging in drinking and smoking at the hill is a serious concern. The littering of alcohol bottles and cigarette packets is damaging the scenic landscape and poses a serious threat to people who enjoy walks and exploring nature. Moreover, the Taljai Mata temple, a major attraction for devotees, is losing its serenity and divinity due to these antisocial activities.

The rise in such behaviour highlights the negligence of the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Garden Department and insufficient police patrolling in the area. The lack of oversight has emboldened these individuals, making the hill unsafe for those who visit to enjoy nature and exercise.

Local residents and nature enthusiasts have raised concerns over these illegal activities at the hill.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sanjeev Satpute, a local resident, said, "We used to come to the hill daily for exercise. It is heartbreaking to see it turned into a dumping ground for alcohol bottles and cigarette butts. People come to drink here and throw the bottles in the forest. Due to the rainy season, such garbage has been hidden by trees and small plants. Otherwise, it looks like a more horrific situation."

A fitness enthusiast, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed, "People here are seen drinking alcohol in daylight. Others fear passing through the route. We don't argue with them. Police patrolling should be increased, and strict action should be taken against these drunkards."

Vikram Kathwate, Senior Health Inspector at the Regional Office Dhankawadi-Sahkarnagar, PMC, said, "The menace is being caused by residents of the slum areas. Garden department security guards are available only until 6pm; after that, the drinkers arrive at the place. Meanwhile, 45 days ago, we notified and gave a letter regarding the situation to the Sahkarnagar Police Station. However, we will send a team to clean the place."

Ashoke Ghorpade, Head of the Garden Department, PMC, expressed, "Only five security guards have been deployed at Taljai Hill, and one security guard for the night."

Senior Police Inspector Surendra Malale from Sahkarnagar said, "Some areas of Taljai Hill come under Parvati jurisdiction. However, we have two teams for patrolling 24 hours in our jurisdiction. Acting upon the situation, we will surely take action."