 Pune Viral Video: 12-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Mutha River From Bridge
Pune Viral Video: 12-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Mutha River From Bridge

A video showing the boy being carried away by the water has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Pune Video: 12-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Mutha River From Bridge | Video Screengrab

A 12-year-old boy fell into the Mutha River near Poona Hospital in Sadashiv Peth on Monday evening and is feared drowned, according to Pune Fire Brigade officials.

Watch Video:

After receiving the information at around 5:15pm, the fire brigade teams launched a search and rescue operation for the boy, who has still not been found.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was in a school uniform. He was carrying a bag and was sitting at the edge of the bridge when he suddenly fell into the river.

Fire brigade rescue teams were deployed at Tilak Bridge, Bundgarden Bridge, and the Sangam Ghat to search for the boy.

A video showing the boy being carried away by the water has gone viral on social media.

Due to heavy rain, water has been discharged into the river from the Khadakwasla dam. As a result, the water appears reddish as it carries soil and mud from the upstream areas.

