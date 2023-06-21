Pune: Replica Of Ayodhya's Ram temple At Dagdusheth Ganpati During Ganeshotsav

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple holds great significance as a place of worship for numerous devotees. Each year during Ganeshotsav, devotees eagerly anticipate the decoration and festivities surrounding the Dagdusheth Ganpati idol, along with other revered Mandals (Manache Ganpati).

As the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust enters its 131st year, they have planned to showcase a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple. In a press conference, Manik Chavan, the Chairman of the trust, shared the details of this grand undertaking.

According to Chavan, the replica temple will be an awe-inspiring structure, measuring 125 feet in length, 50 feet in width, and 100 feet in height. The construction materials will include wood, plywood, and others. The temple will be meticulously painted, and lighting arrangements will be added in the final stages. Notably, the replica will feature 24 pillars and 24 arches, with a magnificent main dome standing over 100 feet tall. Including the flag, the temple's total height will reach approximately 108 feet. Additionally, the temple will showcase 11 small and large pinnacles.

Ram Setu at entrance

Chavan further elaborated on the decorations within the main hall. The Makhar, the canopy housing the idol of Lord Ganesha, will be adorned with golden shades and intricately designed arches. The temple premises and the route leading to it will depict key events from the Ramayana through pictures and inscriptions. Notably, an imaginative representation of Ram Setu, the bridge, will be constructed at the entrance. Moreover, the idols of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Hanuman, and the Vanarsena will be prominently displayed at the entrance, captivating the attention of visitors.

To bring this grand vision to life, the decoration department has employed the services of 100 skilled craftsmen, who will tirelessly work day and night for 75 consecutive days. The temple replica will be crafted using fiber materials and will be painted. The design of the pillars in the main hall has been optimized to ensure devotees can easily have darshan (sight) of Ganpati Bappa, even from a distance. Aman Vidhate who is an art director, has been entrusted with the temple's design, while Waikar Bandhu is responsible for the lighting arrangements and Kale Mandavwale is overseeing the pavilion arrangement.