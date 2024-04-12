 Pune: Registrations Open For MIT-WPU Common Entrance Test 2024
The test, consisting of a one-hour computer-based multiple-choice online test, offers flexible slots for students' convenience

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Pune: Registrations Open For MIT-WPU Common Entrance Test 2024 | Sourced

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has announced that registrations for its Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 are now open. This single entrance examination provides aspiring learners with the opportunity to pursue education in any of the 60-plus undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes across multiple streams offered at the university.

Eligible candidates for UG and PG programmes respectively must have completed 12th grade or hold a bachelor's degree, with a minimum aggregate score of 50%. The test, consisting of a one-hour computer-based multiple-choice online test, offers flexible slots for students' convenience.

MIT-WPU celebrates 40 years of legacy in education that involves research, innovation, and outstanding careers of its students. MIT-WPU is committed to fostering academic excellence and offers scholarships of up to 100% fee waiver to deserving students. Annually, MIT-WPU disburses scholarships worth ₹50 crore to over 2,500 students, ensuring accessibility to quality education.

Scholarship opportunities include:

- Dr Vishwanath Karad Scholarship: Providing a 100% fee waiver for the entire programme duration to 3% of the total students' intake.

- MIT-WPU Merit Scholarship: Offering a 25-50% fee waiver for the entire programme duration, applicable to 8-12% of the total students' intake.

- Scholarships to elite sports persons: Awarded to deserving sports persons based on their participation/winning in nationally/ internationally recognised sports competitions/ events.

- International Scholarship: Extended to candidates from CIWGC/CIWSEA/SAARC countries, African/Non-SAARC countries, and OCI/NRI candidates.

