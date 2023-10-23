Pune: Redbird Flight Training Academy Operations Suspended By DGCA After Back-To-Back Accidents | PTI

Following two accidents within a week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed an indefinite suspension on the operations conducted by Redbird Flight Training Academy at all its locations.

In an order issued by the DGCA on Sunday, it was highlighted that this was the fifth accident involving the academy in the past six months, primarily related to engine failures and other maintenance issues.

The DGCA order also outlines plans to conduct an audit of the maintenance procedures carried out by the organisation and assess the proficiency of their instructors and designated examiners.

Both of the recent accidents transpired in Baramati, with one transpiring on October 19 and the other on October 22.

