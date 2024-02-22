Pune: Red Corner Notice Issued Against Main Suspect In ₹4000 Cr Drug Bust Case | Sourced

The principal suspect in the drug connection case, Sandeep Duniya, is now subject to a red corner notice as Pune police intensify efforts to apprehend him. Duniya, alleged to have dispatched drugs abroad concealed in food packets via air, was last traced to Kuwait, where a failed arrest attempt was made.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar revealed Duniya's previous involvement in a narcotics case in Pune and a separate case in Patna related to suicide provocation. Duniya, along with co-accused Vipin Kumar, faces charges from a 2016 drug case, entwined with a kidnapping incident that led to suicide, prompting a case under IPC 306.

Kumar detailed the ongoing investigation, citing the seizure of 1800 kg of drugs and the issuance of a red corner notice for Duniya. An additional arrest has been made in the case, with the police seeking 5 to 7 more suspects. Hawala money appears implicated in the drug trade, with the accused's girlfriend aiding cash recovery. The girlfriend, used to collect payments, remains at large. Investigators are delving into the accused's background in Patna, where the accused had orchestrated financial takeovers of struggling companies.

Communication among suspects involved a calling app, with the accused exploiting financial vulnerabilities in targeted companies. Bhimaji alias Anil Sable, facing financial woes and having taken a significant bank loan, fell prey to the drug network's machinations. The police are exploring potential links to the underworld and terrorism, indicating the possibility of discovering more drugs in various cities.

Other suspects, including Haider and Bhujbal, maintained regular contact with Duniya, while a comprehensive investigation involving tempo drivers uncovered unaware involvement in transporting concealed drugs. Initially misled into believing they were transporting salt packets, the drivers were shocked to learn the true nature of their deliveries. The case underscores the complex web of drug trafficking, financial exploitation, and potential links to organized crime.