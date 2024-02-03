Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Criticises Police Transfers, Alleges BJP Manipulation Ahead Of Polls |

The recent reshuffling of police officials in Maharashtra, particularly affecting officers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, has stirred concerns not only among police personnel but also within political circles in Pune.

In a significant shake-up in the Maharashtra police department ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the state home department transferred and promoted several senior officials, including Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr. Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar succeeded him.

Retesh Kumarr was promoted to Director General of Home Guards, while Pune SP Ankit Goyal was transferred to Gadchiroli, and Pankaj Deshmukh assumed the position of Pune Rural SP. Konkan Range IGP Pravin Pawar was moved as Joint CP, Pune City.

Opposition leaders allege the transfers are aimed at favouring the BJP in the upcoming elections, potentially violating Election Commission guidelines. Some police officials have approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) regarding the matter.

Fadnavis dismissed the allegations

Amid complaints of irregularities and violations of ECI guidelines, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegations as baseless. Despite guidelines from the Election Commission on personnel transfers, police officials have identified discrepancies and sought intervention from the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), leading to a stay on the transfers, according to a police officer who spoke to FPJ on the condition of anonymity.

Opposition reacts

Vijay Kumbhar, Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra, stated, “The transfers appear to prioritise personal connections and political affiliations over adherence to election guidelines, raising concerns about potential bias and manipulation.”

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar questioned the transfers, accusing the BJP of taking advantage of the system for electoral benefit. He expressed concerns about undermining democracy and stressed the need for change.

"The BJP consistently manipulates the system for their advantage. As elections approach, they exploit the system, undermining democracy. Many individuals are afraid to speak out against the BJP's actions. Police officials, too, operate under pressure, leading to significant law and order issues across various locations in Maharashtra," Dhangekar added.

Police officials on the condition of anonymity from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Mumbai noted questionable transfers, prompting several officials to challenge the orders at the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal Mumbai (MAT).

When questioned about the allegations, State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted them, stating, “The transfers are done according to criteria prescribed by the Election Commission. The concurrence of the Chief Electoral Officer has also been obtained, and all rules have been adhered to. I haven’t heard of any such allegations. If someone is alleging it, it’s totally baseless.”