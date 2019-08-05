Pune rains: Situation might get critical, says collector

Pune: Pune received heavy rains on Sunday with district authorities issuing an advisory asking people to be alert as the situation could turn critical, and ordering schools and colleges to be shut on Monday.

Low-lying areas in the district were on alert after water was released into the Mutha river on Sunday following incessant rains in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to the city.

Later in the day, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said orders had been issued to keep educational institutions here and Pimpri Chinchwad shut on Monday in view of the rains.

He said Mula, Mutha, Pavana, Bhima and Nira rivers were in spate and there was possibility of more water being released from the adjoining dams as catchment areas continued to get heavy rain as on Sunday evening.

"We have issued an advisory for citizens asking them not to venture out of their houses unless absolutely necessary as the situation might get critical," Ram said.

He said between 2000-2500 people had been rescued so far from flooded areas of the district. Seven members of a family stranded in a flooded house in Kamshet area were rescued by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an official from the agency said.

With more water being released from the Khadakwasla dam, water gushed into several low-lying areas in Balewadi, Baner, Aundh, Yerwada, Sinhgad Road and Bopodi.

According to the irrigation department, the catchment areas of four dams - Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar - have been witnessing continuous rainfall.