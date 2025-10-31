Pune Railway Station Area Overrun By Illegal Vendors; Commuters Blame Inaction - PHOTOS | Ankit Shukla

Pune Railway Station is always bustling with large crowds. Meanwhile, the area surrounding the station has become a hotspot of illegal encroachments, vendors and public drinking. The issues raise several questions regarding passengers’ safety, traffic congestion on linked roads and action by the dedicated departments.

Local commuters alleged that the administration takes action against these illegal vendors only on the occasion of any events or VIP movements. On other days, common people are left to suffer. The situation returns to the same and becomes chaotic within days, they add.

Murli Shete, an autorickshaw driver, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Encroachment by unauthorised stalls and hawkers has not only occupied footpaths and internal roads but also created severe traffic bottlenecks. From tea stalls and paan shops to small eateries operating on the roadside, keeping the gas cylinder on the road poses a serious risk for the passersby. These vendors have virtually taken over the approach road to the station.”

Amit Padwal, a commuter, highlighted, “The alcohol addicts have opted for stations as their first choice to sit there. Pan-masala and other materials, which are banned, are openly hanging on these stalls, but the police have also kept their eyes closed. One-time action is not enough for them.”

Omkar Survase, a regular commuter, expressed, “Every day in the evening we suffer from a long queue of traffic from Railway Station to Maldhakka Chowk and from Maldhakka Chowk to Station Road. Due to the encroachment, more than half of the road is blocked by illegal stalls and private transport vehicles.”

Meanwhile, Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager of the Pune division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “A dedicated team of RPF has been deployed at the outer premises of the railway station. Regarding the illegal stalls, we have complained to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Action will be taken against them. In the premises of the railway station, only valid vendors are doing business.”

Despite such assurances, the recurring problem continues to inconvenience thousands of passengers every day.