Pune Railway Division Records Revenue Growth In June 2023, Surpassing Figures From June 2022

The Pune Railway Division has reported a significant increase in revenue for June 2023, showcasing remarkable progress compared to the same period in 2022. Passenger revenue alone reached Rs. 89.98 crore, marking a substantial 15.7% growth from the previous year's Rs. 77.74 crore. Moreover, the number of originating passengers in June 2023 stood at 43.9 lakh, exhibiting a notable surge of 32.8% compared to June 2022, when the count was 33.1 lakh.

Ticket Checking and Commercial Publicity Revenue

Ticket checking revenue also demonstrated a positive trend, with June 2023 generating Rs. 2.65 crore, a remarkable 16.10% increase from the previous year's Rs. 2.04 crore. Additionally, the division accomplished a revenue of Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 through commercial publicity, representing a growth of 10.2% in comparison to the previous year's Rs. 0.99 crore.

Goods trains' contributions

Furthermore, the division recorded a significant revenue of Rs. 33.36 crore by transporting 101 goods trains in June 2023. Among these, 54 rakes were dedicated to automobiles, resulting in revenue of Rs. 10.44 crore, a noteworthy 51% increase compared to June 2022, which saw 45 rakes and revenue of Rs. 6.91 crore. Additionally, 26 rakes of petroleum products contributed revenue of Rs. 8.31 crore, showcasing a remarkable 109% surge compared to June 2022, with 22 rakes and revenue of Rs. 3.97 crore. The division also transported 21 sugar rakes during the period.

These achievements were made possible through the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, and the dedicated efforts of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirave and Senior Divisional Operating Manager Dr Swapnil Nila.