Pune Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Khese Colony; Probe Underway | Representative image

Pune: A police constable, identified as Vaibhav Dilip Shinde, shocked the department when he took his own life by hanging himself on Friday morning. The incident occurred in Khese Colony, leaving residents and fellow officers in disbelief. While the exact motive behind the suicide remains unknown, authorities have obtained a note left by Shinde, shedding some light on his state of mind.

Vaibhav Shinde, a dedicated officer serving in the Motor Transport Department of the Pune Police Force, resided in Khese Colony with his wife, Kanchan, his brother, and their young son. The house, located near a tamarind tree, featured a branch that tragically became the site of Shinde's desperate act. Early on Friday, Shinde tied a towel to the branch, ending his own life. Upon receiving the distressing report, the police promptly arrived at the scene.

Shinde Left Suicice Note, Expressed Apologies To His Family Members

In the aftermath of the incident, a note penned by Shinde was discovered, seized by the authorities. The contents of the note revealed a remorseful message addressed to his wife, Kanchan, and expressed apologies to his brother and mother. Additionally, Shinde made a peculiar request, asking his brother Vijay to marry his grieving wife. It is worth noting that Shinde had been grappling with hemorrhoids and underwent surgery for the condition just two months ago. Moreover, he had been diligently preparing for an upcoming police sub-inspector recruitment exam.

The exact reason behind Shinde's tragic decision remains elusive, but preliminary investigations suggest that depression may have played a significant role. The police force, family, and community members are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued officer and are rallying together to support one another during this difficult time.