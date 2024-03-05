Pune: Railway Division Reached New Heights In February 2024

File Photo

Pune: Pune railway division has generated ₹103.36 crore from passenger revenue in February 2024. It records an increase of 16.3% compared to the corresponding month of February 2023 which was ₹88.86 crore. Number of originating passengers in February 2023 was 41.0 lakh.

In terms of ticket checking revenue for February 2024, a total amount of ₹2.25 crore has been received, which is an increase of 05.8% as compared to the ticket checking revenue generated in February 2023, which was ₹2.13 crore.

Read Also Pune Rail Division Hosts Art And Essay Competition Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Pune Division has earned a revenue of ₹32.64 crore by transporting 134 goods trains in February 2024 comprising 79 of automobiles, 19 of petroleum products and 22 of sugar rakes.

79 rakes of automobiles loaded in February 2024 fetched revenue of ₹14.35 crore, which is a 64% increase against 48 rakes of February 2023 and a revenue ₹8.72 crore. 22 rakes of sugar loaded in February 2024, fetching a revenue of ₹15.53 crore has recorded a 66% increase against 17 rakes of February 2023 and a revenue of ₹09.37 crore.