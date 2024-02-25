 Pune Railway Authorities Fortify Safety Measures With Advanced Surveillance Post Recent Fire Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Railway Authorities Fortify Safety Measures With Advanced Surveillance Post Recent Fire Incident

Pune Railway Authorities Fortify Safety Measures With Advanced Surveillance Post Recent Fire Incident

A comprehensive plan includes the installation of 120 CCTV cameras across the station premises, including the Ghorpadi Yard. These cameras, featuring facial recognition technology, aim to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

In response to a recent fire outbreak in a train coach at Pune Railway Station on February 13, Pune Railway authorities have swiftly implemented proactive measures to fortify passenger safety and operational security.

A comprehensive plan includes the installation of 120 CCTV cameras across the station premises, including the Ghorpadi Yard. These cameras, featuring facial recognition technology, aim to enhance surveillance capabilities. The ongoing installation process, which has been in progress for several days, reached its final stages with the completion of the CCTV installation tender.

Addressing security concerns, unauthorised entry points within Pune Railway Station premises have been closed by increasing fence heights and installing robust locks on gates.

Read Also
Pune: Bangladesh Embraces City Gynaecologist Dr Ganesh Rakh's 'Save Girl Child' Campaign
article-image

Indu Rani Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, emphasised significant initiatives, including the addition of advanced CCTV surveillance infrastructure and the overall enhancement of security protocols at the Ghorpadi Yard.

The recent fire incident highlighted the presence of unauthorised individuals loitering on trains stationed outside the station premises.

The railway officials' prompt response to the fire incident, along with the implementation of advanced surveillance systems, is set to empower security protocols, ensuring the safety of passengers and preventing future incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Railway Authorities Fortify Safety Measures With Advanced Surveillance Post Recent Fire...

Pune Railway Authorities Fortify Safety Measures With Advanced Surveillance Post Recent Fire...

Pune: No Water Cuts In City, Newly-Added Villages Under PMC Grapple With Severe Water Shortages

Pune: No Water Cuts In City, Newly-Added Villages Under PMC Grapple With Severe Water Shortages

Pune: DRDO Showcase Advanced Wheeled Armoured Platform (VIDEO)

Pune: DRDO Showcase Advanced Wheeled Armoured Platform (VIDEO)

Pune: Bangladesh Embraces City Gynaecologist Dr Ganesh Rakh's 'Save Girl Child' Campaign

Pune: Bangladesh Embraces City Gynaecologist Dr Ganesh Rakh's 'Save Girl Child' Campaign

Nashik's 'Smart Schools' Initiative Transforms Education Landscape

Nashik's 'Smart Schools' Initiative Transforms Education Landscape