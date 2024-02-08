Pune: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Addresses Dharma Sabha |

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the current Shankaracharya of Puri Peeth urged individuals to reach beyond practical levels and emphasised the unity underlying the apparent distinctions, citing Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh as symbols of creation, sustenance, and destruction, governed by the universal Shiva principle. He stressed the commonality in principles across different philosophical schools and the transformative power of devotion.

He said this as he was guiding the Dharma Sabha on the topic 'Vedic Philosophy, Science and Practice' organised by Aditya-Anand Vahini of Shri Govardhan Peetha, Jagannathpuri at Shantishila Sports Complex on Law College Road.

The Shankaracharya underscored the significance of practicing religion, advocating for universal brotherhood through mutual respect. He also highlighted the role of values and ethics within the family, emphasising their impact on eliminating societal distinctions.

Pandit Vasantrao Gadgil moderated the event.