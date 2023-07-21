Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

On its 95th anniversary, The Free Press Journal (FPJ), one of Mumbai's oldest newspapers, celebrated its illustrious journey of chronicling India's history from the freedom struggle to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since its first issue rolled off the press on July 24, 1928, FPJ has been a witness to events big and small, capturing the nation's triumphs and challenges.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Punit Balan, the head of Balan Group, an Indian film producer, philanthropist, and owner of several sports teams, published the FPJ's special anniversary supplement in Pune on Thursday. The occasion was graced by FPJ's Assistant General Manager Kiran Patil, Bureau Chief Gunwanti Paraste, and Jagruti Katkar.

Over the past nine decades, FPJ has played a vital role in keeping its readers well-informed and engaged. The unwavering support and faith bestowed upon the newspaper by its readers have been instrumental in its continued success and perseverance.

As FPJ enters a new chapter, it remains committed to providing unbiased and impactful journalism, striving to uphold its legacy of excellence. With the trust and encouragement of its loyal readers, the newspaper looks forward to continuing its journey of illuminating India's path for many more years to come.