 Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

Since its first issue rolled off the press on July 24, 1928, FPJ has been a witness to events big and small, capturing the nation's triumphs and challenges.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

On its 95th anniversary, The Free Press Journal (FPJ), one of Mumbai's oldest newspapers, celebrated its illustrious journey of chronicling India's history from the freedom struggle to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since its first issue rolled off the press on July 24, 1928, FPJ has been a witness to events big and small, capturing the nation's triumphs and challenges.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Punit Balan, the head of Balan Group, an Indian film producer, philanthropist, and owner of several sports teams, published the FPJ's special anniversary supplement in Pune on Thursday. The occasion was graced by FPJ's Assistant General Manager Kiran Patil, Bureau Chief Gunwanti Paraste, and Jagruti Katkar.

Over the past nine decades, FPJ has played a vital role in keeping its readers well-informed and engaged. The unwavering support and faith bestowed upon the newspaper by its readers have been instrumental in its continued success and perseverance.

As FPJ enters a new chapter, it remains committed to providing unbiased and impactful journalism, striving to uphold its legacy of excellence. With the trust and encouragement of its loyal readers, the newspaper looks forward to continuing its journey of illuminating India's path for many more years to come.

Read Also
Pune: District Authority Announces Closure Of Schools In Difficult, Rural Areas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

Pune: AAP Protests Central Government's Handling Of Incidents In Manipur

Pune: AAP Protests Central Government's Handling Of Incidents In Manipur

Pune: Mock Drill On Flood Situations And Disaster Management Conducted In Talegaon Dabhade

Pune: Mock Drill On Flood Situations And Disaster Management Conducted In Talegaon Dabhade

Varandha Ghat Road In Pune District Closed Due To Monsoon Landslide Risks

Varandha Ghat Road In Pune District Closed Due To Monsoon Landslide Risks

Pune: 40 km/hr Speed Limit Fixed For Heavy Vehicles On Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway To Curb...

Pune: 40 km/hr Speed Limit Fixed For Heavy Vehicles On Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway To Curb...