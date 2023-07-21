Pune: District Authority Announces Closure Of Schools In Difficult, Rural Areas

The decision to temporarily close the affected schools and Aanganwadis (childcare centers) was taken after a night of heavy downpour in the Ghat areas. | File

Pune, Maharashtra: In response to the recent heavy rains and adverse weather conditions in the Ghat areas of Maharashtra, the District Magistrate and Chairman of Pune District Disaster Management Authority has taken swift action to ensure the safety of school-going children. An order has been issued to close all schools located in difficult areas as to remain shut for today and tomorrow.

The decision to temporarily close the affected schools and Aanganwadis (childcare centers) was taken after a night of heavy downpour in the Ghat areas. The intense rainfall raised concerns about the safety of students and staff commuting to and from these institutions. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have decided to suspend educational activities for two days.

The Block Education Officers and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) have also been deployed in the affected areas to oversee the evacuation process and ensure the safety of all children.

Maharashtra, known for its lush landscapes and beautiful mountain ranges, has witnessed a significant increase in rainfall during this year's monsoon season. Consequently, the local authorities are taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions on vulnerable communities, especially children attending schools in remote and challenging terrains.

By prioritizing the safety of citizens, especially school-going children, Pune District sets an example for the rest of the state in coping with the challenges posed by the relentless rain and safeguarding the well-being of its residents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)