Pune: Punit Balan Group Elevates Digital Learning At New English School By Donating 31 Computers |

In a bid to kindle students' interest in computers and align their education with the contemporary world, Punit Balan Group in Pune has donated 31 computers to the New English School on Tilak Road. This digital lab was inaugurated by young entrepreneur Punit Balan himself.



Recognising the pivotal role computers play across various global domains, Punit Balan underscored the significance of computer literacy in today's educational landscape. The New English School extended gratitude to the Punit Balan Group for this substantial contribution. Pramod Rawat, President of the Deccan Education Society's governing body, graced the event with his presence.

During the ceremony, Punit Balan shared, "My mother was a teacher, and she inspired me to engage in social work. I take pleasure in addressing students' concerns. This lab will greatly benefit students in receiving up-to-date education. Teachers and parents need to encourage children to pursue studies and careers aligned with their interests. This approach will empower the future generation to receive education and work in fields they are passionate about."



Punit Balan further said, "Education lays the foundation for development, and every child, regardless of their background, should have access to quality education to navigate the global competitive landscape. Punit Balan Group is committed to supporting such initiatives. The provision of computers to New English School is aimed at encouraging students to embrace technological advancements, fostering progress in their educational journey."



The Punit Balan Group consistently demonstrates social responsibility, having undertaken various initiatives such as providing financial support to talented athletes, establishing schools in the state, and contributing to regions affected by terrorism, including Jammu and Kashmir. The group has also offered substantial financial aid for the hostel of the renowned Shivaji Maratha Society in Pune.