Pune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a new initiative to make it easier for citizens to apply for a 40% discount on property tax.

As per the new scheme, citizens can now download the PT 3 application form from the Municipal Corporation's website and submit it to the Property Inspector at the concerned zonal offices or civic facility centres without having to pay a fee.

The Maharashtra Cabinet officially reinstated the 40%property tax discount for self-occupied properties within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The discount scheme was originally introduced by the Pune civic body after the Panshet dam wall burst tragedy and was cancelled in 2019.

