 Pune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website

Pune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website

The Maharashtra Cabinet officially reinstated the 40%property tax discount for self-occupied properties within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website | Unsplash

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a new initiative to make it easier for citizens to apply for a 40% discount on property tax.

As per the new scheme, citizens can now download the PT 3 application form from the Municipal Corporation's website and submit it to the Property Inspector at the concerned zonal offices or civic facility centres without having to pay a fee.

The Maharashtra Cabinet officially reinstated the 40%property tax discount for self-occupied properties within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The discount scheme was originally introduced by the Pune civic body after the Panshet dam wall burst tragedy and was cancelled in 2019. 

Read Also
Good News! Punekars to get 40 percent discount on property tax
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune stands second after Mumbai in real estate sales in Q1 2023: CBRE report

Pune stands second after Mumbai in real estate sales in Q1 2023: CBRE report

Gujarat Emerges as Champion in 1st National Kudo Championship in Pune

Gujarat Emerges as Champion in 1st National Kudo Championship in Pune

Pune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website

Pune: PT 3 form for 40 percent discount on properties available on PMC website

Pune: MMCOE receives A++ Grade from NAAC

Pune: MMCOE receives A++ Grade from NAAC

Manipur violence: KSO stages protest in Pune

Manipur violence: KSO stages protest in Pune