Pune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour

The Social Security Cell of Pune Crime Branch has exposed an illicit prostitution racket camouflaged as a massage parlour in the Swargate area, official said on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid, leading to the filing of a case against the massage centre's owner at Swargate police station.

Constable Hanumant Kamble from the Social Security Cell filed the complaint. Acting on the received information, the police targeted Shreya Ayurvedic Spa, a massage centre in Swargate, suspecting it to be involved in prostitution. To confirm their suspicions, the police deployed an undercover officer as a customer and subsequently conducted a raid. The operation resulted in the arrest of the massage centre operator and a young woman.

A case has been registered against the massage center's owner under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende guided the action, and Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav and his Social Security Department team executed the operation.