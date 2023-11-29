 Pune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour

Pune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour

Following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid, leading to the filing of a case against the massage centre's owner at Swargate police station.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour | Representative Image

The Social Security Cell of Pune Crime Branch has exposed an illicit prostitution racket camouflaged as a massage parlour in the Swargate area, official said on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid, leading to the filing of a case against the massage centre's owner at Swargate police station.

Read Also
Pune: President Murmu To Visit NDA For Review Of Passing Out Parade Of 145th Course
article-image

Constable Hanumant Kamble from the Social Security Cell filed the complaint. Acting on the received information, the police targeted Shreya Ayurvedic Spa, a massage centre in Swargate, suspecting it to be involved in prostitution. To confirm their suspicions, the police deployed an undercover officer as a customer and subsequently conducted a raid. The operation resulted in the arrest of the massage centre operator and a young woman.

A case has been registered against the massage center's owner under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende guided the action, and Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav and his Social Security Department team executed the operation.

Read Also
Pune: 90 Passengers Of 'Bharat Gaurav' Train Complain Of Food Poisoning, Treated At Station
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour

Pune: Prostitution Unearthed In Swargate Massage Parlour

Love Journey Ends In Tragedy: Truck Driver Killed, Partner Critically Injured In Pune's Loni Kalbhor...

Love Journey Ends In Tragedy: Truck Driver Killed, Partner Critically Injured In Pune's Loni Kalbhor...

Maratha Quota: Chhagan Bhujbal Should Resign Before Making Such Remarks, Says Radhakrishna Vikhe...

Maratha Quota: Chhagan Bhujbal Should Resign Before Making Such Remarks, Says Radhakrishna Vikhe...

President Draupadi Murmu In Pune: Click Here For Traffic Changes

President Draupadi Murmu In Pune: Click Here For Traffic Changes

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Man Duped Of ₹2.72 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Promising Lucrative Income

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Man Duped Of ₹2.72 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Promising Lucrative Income