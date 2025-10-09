Pune Prepares For Citywide Pulse Polio Drive: Over 3 Lakh Children To Be Vaccinated

Representational pic |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a citywide Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive on Sunday, October 12, aiming to give life-saving polio drops to more than 3.12 lakh children under the age of five.

On this day, every child will receive two drops of the oral polio vaccine, helping to keep Pune polio-free. To reach every corner of the city, 1,350 polio booths will be set up at places familiar to citizens, including Anganwadis, PMC hospitals and clinics, temples, and community halls.

The vaccination will take place from 8 am to 5 pm. To ensure no child is missed, health workers will also be present at bus stands, ST depots, metro and railway stations, airports, and parks. Teams will further visit brick kilns, construction sites, and relocated settlements where families may not have easy access to healthcare facilities.

From October 13 to 17, PMC health teams will go door-to-door, vaccinating children who could not be brought to the booths on Sunday.

Appealing to parents, Assistant Health Officer Dr Rajesh Dighe and Additional Municipal Commissioner MJ Pradeep Chandran urged citizens to cooperate with the campaign.

“Just two drops can protect a child for life. Every parent’s small effort will help us build a safer, healthier Pune,” said the officials.

The health department has requested citizens to visit the nearest polio booth and ensure every child below five receives their polio dose this weekend.