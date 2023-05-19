Pune: Pradip Kurulkar, once chief guest at a prison event, now detained as inmate in Yerawada Central Jail in espionage case

In Diwali 2022, when he attended an event at Pune's Yerawada Central Jail as the chief guest, little did Pradip Kurulkar know that he would soon find himself lodged within its walls in connection with an espionage case.

In October 2022, Yerawada Jail hosted an exhibition of Diwali items created by its inmates which was inaugerated by Kurulkar. The journey from being a respected scientist and chief guest to becoming an accused inmate highlights the unforeseen turns life can take.

Kurulkar held on May 3

Kurulkar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's Intelligence Agency (PIO) on May 3. The ATS registered a case under the Official Secrets Act based on a complaint from DRDO, which claimed that Kurulkar had shared information, voice messages, and video calls through social media platforms like WhatsApp while on duty.

Shifted to Yerawada Central Prison

A special court in Pune on Tuesday remanded Kurulkar in judicial custody till May 29, following which he was shifted to Yerawada Central Prison, officials said.

On Monday, the special court extended his police custody till Tuesday after the prosecution said his mobile phone needs to be analysed.

The DRDO scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said last week, adding it was a case of honeytrap.

After his arrest, an offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against the DRDO scientist.

The prosecution earlier informed the court that they had seized a phone on which a PIO (Person of Indian Origin) agent had messaged Kurulkar using an Indian number.

Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.