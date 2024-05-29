Pune Porsche Crash Case: Sassoon Hospital Dean Sent on Compulsory Leave |

In a major turn of events, the dean of the Sassoon Government Hospital in Pune has been sent on a compulsory leave following the uproar over alleged manipulation of blood samples of the juvenile involved in the crash of a Porsche car in the city.

In his place, Dr Chandrakant Mhaske, the dean of Ahilya Devi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati has been entrusted with additional charge.

Two IT professionals in their 20s were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, in the early hours of May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. According to police, the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, was drunk at the time.

The action comes after Police arrested Dr Taware, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble for allegedly replacing the blood samples of the 17-year-old with those of another person with no traces of alcohol.

Last year, Dr Sanjiv Thakur was removed from the post of the dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC) by the medical education department and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH).

The decision was taken following the incident of escape of drug dealer Lalit Patil from Sassoon Hospital.