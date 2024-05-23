Pune Porsche Accident: From DI MORA, 2BHK to Drip So High, Check Full List of 32 Rooftops, Pubs Sealed By State Excise Department | Representative Pic

In the aftermath of the accident in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, the State Excise Department has filed charges against 32 different liquor license holders including pubs, rooftops and permit rooms following a raids conducted by 14 teams over the past three days.

As per Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase's orders, operations of these 32 places have been ceased and they have been sealed.

This action includes the closure of 32 licenses, comprising 10 rooftop establishments, approximately 16 pubs, and 6 other bars, with immediate effect.

The "Dhadak" campaign is being enforced in Pune district under the guidance of the Collector, Commissioner of the State Excise Department, and Deputy Commissioner.

It includes DI MORA, 2BHK pub and Drip So High rooftop in Magarpatta.

This comes in the wake of the accident that shed light on the nuisance caused by pubs to the residents in Pune. It brought to the forefront the issues regarding the law and order situation in the area, particularly due to late-night pubs

The State Excise Department routinely takes action against license misuse. It should be noted that the Cosie Restaurant, which was sealed after the accident for allegedly serving liquor to the minor accused, a departmental offense was registered by the State Excise Department two months prior.

During 2023-2024, a total of 297 licenses were charged by the State Excise Department in Pune for various reasons, resulting in a fine collection of ₹1.12 lakh. Additionally, 17 licenses were suspended, and 2 licenses were permanently closed.

From April 2024 onwards, 54 license violations have been recorded, with a fine collection of ₹5 lakh. Furthermore, 32 establishments have been sealed.

The State Excise Department is conducting planned actions and inspection drives across all squads to monitor license compliance regarding timing, sale to minors, and illegal liquor sales (such as on rooftops).

Liquor licenses are readily available through the department's online platform at exciseservices.mahaonline.gov.in. The Commissioner of the State Excise Department encourages citizens to report any malpractices via the toll-free number 18002339999 or WhatsApp number 8422001133.