Pune Porsche Accident Case: Agarwal Family's MPG Club in Mahabaleshwar Under Scanner

Legal difficulties seem to be increasing day by day for the Agarwal family, which is entangled in the Porsche accident case in Pune. While the minor is in a juvenile observation center, his father and grandfather are also under arrest.

Two IT professionals in their 20s were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, in the early hours of May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. According to police, the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, was drunk at the time.

The complaint against club

Meanwhile, Social activist and RTI activist Abhay Havaldar has filed a complaint against Vishal Surendra Agarwal to Satara Collector regarding the ownership rights of Hotel MPG Club in Mahabaleshwar.

In his complaint, he has alleged that Agarwal is using the property in the name of Parsi Gymkhana for commercial use under the name MPG Club. He claimed to have gathered information that the property named Parsi Gymkhana was contractually leased out to the trust for the residential purpose.

The names of the trustees on the Parsi Gymkhana Trust were reduced in 2020, and now the names of the Agarwal family have come forward as trustees.

The resort is currently given to a company called Regenta to run the business. This resort has been in the news since its inception for various reasons. This place also has a spa and a bar.

In the last seven to eight years, many people have filed various complaints with the Mahabaleshwar Municipal Corporation regarding the MPG Club. Mahabaleshwar Municipality Administrator Yogesh Patil said on Wednesday evening that this resort belongs to Agarwal and he will take serious note of all the complaints received by the municipality regarding this resort.

Amid outrage over the car crash, Police had arrested the father and grandfather of the minor for allegedly trying to stall the probe.

The grandfather had allegedly tried to wrongfully confine the family driver in their bungalow from May 19 to May 20 and pressured him to take the blame for the accident.