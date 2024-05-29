 Maharashtra Human Rights Panel Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Pune Porsche Crash & Dombivali Blast Cases
Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the Pune Porsche accident in which two people were killed and the Dombivli chemical factory blast, which claimed 12 lives.

A division bench of Justices KK Tated and MA Sayeed asked the authorities to file affidavits in the cases by June 24.

Commission Questions Several Aspects Of The Case

In the first case, the commission said it was shocking to learn that the juvenile accused of running over the two IT professionals was given preferential treatment by law enforcement agencies.

The commission asked the authorities to explain why, among other things, the accused was served pizza at the police station; why wrong sections were added to the initial FIR; and why there was a delay in collecting blood samples.

In its second suo motu notice, the commission asked the authorities to file affidavits about the alleged lapses in monitoring of factories at Dombivli MIDC, which resulted in the blast.

"The incident in question raises serious concern on the duties and obligations on the part of authorities whose responsibility was to stop the functioning of the factory dealing with such hazardous chemical, which was functioning without any permission or following the procedure..." the order read.

