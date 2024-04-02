Pune Police Zone 1 Recovers Stolen Valuables Worth ₹2.31 Crore, Returns To Victims

To restore public trust, Pune Police Zone 1 took major action against crime occurring within their jurisdiction, detaining stolen valuables worth ₹2.31 Crore. The ceremony to return the valuables to the victims was organised at the Commissioner of Police office on Monday, April 1.

During the event, police disclosed details about cases registered in various police stations under Zone 1, such as Khadak, Samarth, Faraskhana, Shivaji Nagar, and Deccan Police Stations, involving thefts of laptops, mobile phones, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and gold ornaments. These valuables were returned to the victims after being recovered from the culprits.

Read Also Pune Residents To Face Water Supply Disruption On April 4; Check Out List Of Affected Areas

Following the cases, the segregated cost of materials amounted to ₹3.94 lakh of valuable jewellery and cash from 2 cases in Samarth Police Station, ₹2.79 lakh from 2 cases in Khadak Police Station involving 37 laptops, and ₹2.14 crore worth of valuable jewellery and 37 laptops from 7 crimes at Faraskhana Police Station, including thefts of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and mobile phones. Gold jewellery worth ₹8.22 lakh detained against 7 crimes registered at Shivajinagar Police Station and gold jewelry worth ₹16400 detained in 2 crimes registered in Deccan Police Station has been recovered.

Accordingly, valuables worth a total of ₹2.31 crore were returned to the plaintiffs in the crimes.

The event was organised under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Sandeep Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1, and other police officials.