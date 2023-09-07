Pune: Police Proposes New Branch to Tackle Menace Of Illegal Immigrants

Pune: In a recent development, Pune Police apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be residing in Pune without proper documentation. This incident has prompted the Pune Police to consider the establishment of a new specialized branch, tentatively referred to as the "I Branch." The primary focus of this branch will be to intensify efforts to monitor and address issues related to illegal immigration within the city.

In response to the rising concern over illegal immigration, the Pune Police are taking decisive steps to establish a new branch dedicated to controlling and monitoring illegal immigrants within the city. This move comes as a proactive measure to address the growing challenges posed by unauthorized foreign nationals residing in Pune. Senior police officials have revealed that a formal proposal letter will soon be sent to the Directorate General's office, outlining the need and strategies for this new branch.

Mumbai Police, in the neighboring city, has already set up a specialized unit to monitor and apprehend foreign citizens who are residing in India without proper documentation or permits. This development has drawn the attention of law enforcement agencies across the region, including Pune, which is experiencing similar issues related to illegal immigration.

One of the key challenges faced by the authorities in monitoring and controlling illegal immigrants is the limitation of manpower. The existing resources within the Pune Police force are stretched thin due to various responsibilities, making it difficult to effectively track and apprehend illegal immigrants within the city.

A senior police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, "The establishment of a dedicated branch to combat illegal immigration would significantly enhance our ability to address this pressing issue. Currently, we are facing difficulties in tracking down and apprehending illegal immigrants due to resource constraints. If the proposal is approved, it will provide us with the necessary resources and manpower to effectively control and regulate the presence of undocumented individuals in Pune."

This move comes on the heels of a recent operation in which Pune Police apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be residing illegally within the city. These arrests underscore the urgency of addressing the issue, as law enforcement agencies believe that a substantial number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants may still be residing undetected in Pune.

Police sources indicate that the problem of illegal immigration is not limited to Bangladeshi nationals alone; individuals from various countries may also be residing in Pune without proper documentation. The proposed new branch would focus on comprehensive efforts to identify, apprehend, and process individuals who are found to be staying in Pune illegally.

While the proposal is yet to be formally submitted to the Directorate General's office, it has garnered significant support within the Pune Police department. If approved, it is expected to bolster the city's capacity to manage and mitigate the challenges associated with illegal immigration, ensuring the safety and security of Pune's residents while upholding the rule of law.

Pune police official said, "The proposed I Branch will possess the authority to initiate essential actions, including the filing of cases, conducting investigations, and pursuing legal proceedings in court. Notably, a specialized court, distinct from regular courts, will handle cases brought forth by this branch in Mumbai".

To set this plan in motion, the proposal will follow a two-step administrative process. Initially, it will be submitted to the Directorate General (DIG) office of Maharashtra for thorough evaluation and approval. Once endorsed at this level, the proposal will subsequently be forwarded to the state government for final authorization.

The establishment of this new branch will entail the formation of a dedicated team, an infusion of additional manpower, and an overall strengthening of the branch's operational capabilities. This augmentation of resources is aimed at enhancing the branch's effectiveness in addressing issues related to illegal immigration.

