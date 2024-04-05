Pune Police Official Fined ₹500 For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding Bike | X/@Benevolantly

A Pune Police official was fined ₹500 on Friday for riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

The incident occurred after an alert user on X (formerly Twitter) captured a photo of the helmet-less police official riding the bike and shared it on the microblogging site.

According to the user, the photo was taken at Kumbharwada signal on Thursday afternoon. "Pune Police Commissioner has mandated wearing helmets while riding bikes. But the police themselves are not following rules, then how come the normal public will follow rules?" the user wrote, urging the traffic police to take action against the official.

Sir, According to your complaint, Action has been taken on the vehicle with the

Responding to the post, the traffic police took action and issued a ₹500 fine to the official. "Sir, according to your complaint, action has been taken on the vehicle," Pune City Traffic Police replied on X, along with a picture of the e-challan.

Earlier, Pune Traffic Police underscored the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes in an announcement on X. They highlighted that motorcyclists accounted for 57 per cent of road crash fatalities in the city between 2019 and 2022, with 514 motorcyclists losing their lives in road crashes during this period.

The post emphasised, "Motorcyclists constitute 57% of road crash fatalities between 2019 and 2022 in Pune City. 514 motorcyclists died in road crashes between 2019 and 2022. #BuckleUp #ClickForSafety #RoadSafety."