Pune: Police Foil Attempted Petrol Pump Robbery In Mundhwa |

The Mundhwa police arrested a gang of thieves who were preparing to rob the cash collected at the petrol pump. Weapons like swords and daggers were seized from them, an official said on Friday.





The accused have been identified as Harshvardhan alias Lucky Mohan Reddy (age 19), Kuldeep alias Kunal Sanjay Salunkhe (age 19), Tejas alias Sunny Ashwin Pillay (age 20, resident of Keshavnagar, Mundhwa), and Shashank Shrikant Nagvekar (age 20, resident of Sushil Siddhi Society, Keshavannagar, Mundhwa). Police constable Dinesh Bhandurge has filed a complaint at Mundhwa police station.

The police have also booked three more accomplices in this matter. The Mundhwa Police received a tip-off on Wednesday midnight about a gang of thieves preparing to rob the petrol pump in the Z Corner area of Mundhwa. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi, Assistant Police Inspector Vilas Sutar, and their team laid a trap and caught Reddy, Salunkhe, Pillay, and Nagvekar. The three companions who were with them took advantage of the darkness and fled. Weapons such as a knife, sword, and yardstick were seized from the accused.