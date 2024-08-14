Pune Police Considers 10-Day Alcohol Ban During Ganeshotsav: Full Details Inside | Representative Image

A year after implementing a 3-day alcohol ban during Ganeshotsav in 2023, Pune Police is now considering extending the ban to 10 days for this year's festival. The proposal, put forward by a few Ganesh Mandals, has sparked discussions across Pune as preparations for Ganeshotsav are in full swing.

In a recent meeting held at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters auditorium, which included representatives from over 300 Ganesh Mandals, some members suggested a liquor ban throughout the entire 10-day celebration period.

Various other issues discussed in meeting

The meeting, chaired by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, also tackled various issues, including the debate between traditional drums and DJs in immersion processions. Decisions on these matters, such as the number of dhol teams allowed, are expected to be finalized in the next meeting. Additionally, the Pune Police have already imposed a ban on the use of laser beams during celebrations due to their potential risk to eyesight.

Kumar stated that a final decision on the alcohol ban will be made after taking public opinion into account.

During Ganeshotsav in 2023, the Pune district collector ordered a three-day closure of all liquor shops to maintain law and order. This decision was made under the Prohibition Act, 1949. Liquor shops remained closed on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 28, and on immersion days in the Pune district. Shops also closed on the 5th and 7th days of immersion until the process was completed in the respective areas.

This year, there is significant interest in what decision the district collector will make, especially since the mandals have requested a 10-day alcohol ban.

Commissioner Kumar also reminded Ganesha Mandals that those with existing permissions, in line with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s 2022 announcement, do not need to renew their permits for five years. A special window scheme will be available for new mandals. The police also urged Mandals to ensure that festival stalls do not cause traffic congestion.